Nidhi Pai
Fourth-year public health and human development & family sciences student
“First I went through a reality TV phase and finished The Circle and Love Is Blind, [they] were pretty good. Then I got really tired of reality TV and was looking for some more drama and so then I started watching Little Fires Everywhere. It was really good, and then I watched Never Have I Ever, which Mindy Kaling just directed. Then finished The Good Place, within like a few weeks. Then finished How To Get Away With Murder, which they just came out with their last episode recently, kept watching Grey’s Anatomy, and then I’ve been watching some Bollywood movies with my parents. That’s mainly what I’ve been doing screenwise, but I’ve been trying to limit how much I entertain myself by just mindlessly watching TV and movies. I’ve also been trying to just go outside a lot, I’m lucky enough to live in Oregon, where the weather’s pretty nice and I have a nice area to go outside where I live. Just walking my dog or doing workouts outside or practicing Taekwondo with my sister, or doing yoga in the house. So I’m trying to balance it with how much I’ve been sitting in front of my screen because especially with online classes, that’s what I’m doing. I’ve been trying to watch the news for at least 30 minutes or so at least every day just to stay up to date on what’s going on, but have definitely found a balance on how much is too much and when it’s overload right now.”
Jordan Barr
First-year electrical engineering student
“I’ve been skating a lot—skateboarding. I’ve been playing Minecraft with just any friends, things to get interactive online, since I can’t in person.”
Maya Livni
First-year biochemistry and molecular biology student
“For the most part, I have been trying not to watch too much TV, when I [do] want to watch TV I usually go and watch Bones reruns. I’ve been trying to knit more and read more, so trying to force myself to read books to expand my vocabulary, so reading has been good, I just finished a book. And knitting a lot because I just started the Spring Knitting project, so I’ve been knitting a lot in my free time as well, especially during lectures if I don’t need to be taking notes. I can knit when I listen to lectures, which is really nice. I’ve also been just like cooking more, I made a lasagna which took like three hours, which I didn’t anticipate. Definitely not a pro yet, but I made lasagna on my own, which is a good form of entertainment.”
Madeleine Smith
Fourth-year economics student
“I think there are three main things. So, one would be lots of movies and TV and I guess one thing that I loved watching was the series Little Fires Everywhere, with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. It was a really beautiful drama, so [I] loved watching that. I’m really into The Good Wife, too, and so that’s been fun. I’ve been watching it with my parents, so a little family bonding. Another thing I’ve been doing is making Tik Toks with my siblings, so we’ve done a couple like the Tik Tok dance trends, so that’s been fun. I haven’t done as many recently since there’s been more school work from the term, but earlier in quarantine, we did a few. Just like walking outside is the most interesting activity I do, I guess.”
Jorge Nader
Fourth-year math and computer science student
“I mean, everyone is Skyping, right? I hear audiobooks, I always listen to audiobooks when I’m doing my homework, you can do things when you’re listening to them. Just doing workouts, going to run, lifting weights, those things. [And] writing.”
Cailin Moore
Fourth-year mechanical engineering student
“It’s probably bad, but definitely shows, I’ve watched a lot of stuff on Netflix. I’ve tried to spice it up with some other things, but mostly Netflix for sure. I’m teaching myself graphic design, like digital art, so I’ve been doing a lot of that, [which has] been fun. I started playing The Witcher 3, because I needed something to do! Some PC gaming, and I’ve also been trying to write a [Dungeons and Dragons] campaign for my D&D group. Yeah, honestly, I’m having a lot of fun doing my hobbies and stuff I do not get to do during school, so that’s been fun to put my hands in a lot of different buckets and try stuff out that I don’t usually do.”
Katie Papineau
First-year environmental engineering student
“Well, actually in May, both of my parents’ birthdays were there, so that’s been taking up some time, like planning for their birthdays. And then on their birthdays, we would go hiking, we would do dinners and stuff like that. So basically, I guess my answer is mostly family, because I’m in a family of six people, so I have three other siblings and I love hanging out with them. They’re younger, so I do games, I play outside with them and it’s super fun. We’ve also got four pets, two dogs and two cats, so I spend a lot of time hanging out with them, basically just doing things that I didn’t get to do when I was living back on campus. Then recently, I just got a Nintendo Switch, and that’s super exciting. I have been playing on that quite a bit, actually probably more than I should, but it’s been a good time.”
Miraç Göksu Öztürk
First-year Ph.D. student in computer science
“I talk to my friends a lot. I mean, flying to [the] U.S. was a big decision, and most of my friends are in Europe or back in Turkey. This was a big separation. So most of the time we just do these Zoom conferences, and we have group chats that we just talk about everything. I think that’s the most I’m enjoying right now. I also have a friend here, an American friend, we also go out, just walk around, just talk about stuff in general. I think I enjoy just a good, long conversation with a friend. Other than that, since isolation began, I watched a lot of standup comedy, so I think that’s another way of entertaining, I guess. Mostly Netflix, and just binging Youtube. Sometimes I just go out for jogging, just run around. It’s not entertainment but it makes me feel a lot better, just clears my mind in general.”
Noah Hoffman
Fourth-year, computer and electrical engineering student
“One of the big ones is that I’m at home now, and my brother and sister are also at home, either from school or from working after they graduated. So we’ve gone back and watched a lot of the shows, like Community and Parks and Rec and 30 Rock, those were kind of the shows we watched when we were growing up, so that’s definitely enough to spend time on. And then playing video games with friends, reconnecting with a couple of old friends over newer games, which has been good. I started playing Dungeons and Dragons, which is definitely a time sink but the distraction that I was looking for.”
Johnny Nelson
First-year Ph.D. student in history
“For me, I always loved to do some reading, so during the quarantine, there has been plenty of time to do the reading. Also, I just do some self training, it’s not like going to the gym and training, but just like very simple training. Other than that, I’ll say I probably sit at home, watch TV, the very normal, popular thing.”
