ANTHONY HAN
Business Administration Systems
“Finding jobs can be stressful and challenging. I was planning to start a job or internship after graduation about a year ago, however, facing the pandemic and the crowded job market this year, I decided to go to graduate school instead. Although the decision was made quickly, I still think it is the best course of action for me at this point. A graduate degree can help me stand out in the job market and I do need to equip myself with more related knowledge and skills. I am very excited about my new journey ahead! I already planned out my graduation trip when I was a freshman: visiting Iceland to see the aurora. Although I cannot do it this year, hopefully, I will go there one day soon!”
“I met my fiancé at OSU and we are having a wonderful time here, which makes OSU such a special place to me. We are both graduating and would like to move to Texas together, where he was born. Going to a new state means a fresh start. I am excited to learn new things and make new friends but also worried about what is waiting for us in the future... No matter where I will be, I will always remember I am a part of Beaver Nation. Go Beavs!”
ALLY SUTTON
Merchandising Management and Design and Innovation Management
“As of right now, I do not have a solid plan after graduation. I will be continuing my journey with Pensole Design Academy and learning about footwear design which will potentially lead me to new connections and internship or job opportunities. I think COVID-19 had an effect on the job search for many of us this past year as many companies were not looking to hire. We are starting to see it come full circle I believe as more companies get more confident in hiring employees again. I have many non-related goals that I am excited to cross off now that I am graduating. I think the biggest one is to get to travel. I have many places I want to visit, my dream would be to go to Italy someday soon.”
“After graduation, I plan to return back to the Portland area. It is familiar as I continue to figure out the next steps of my future, and it is also the hub of many footwear and performance wear brands. Although Portland, Ore. is somewhere comfortable for me, I would love to go somewhere new if the opportunity was presented.”
ANALIESE HERNANDEZ
Marketing
“So I’m going to actually be moving to Minneapolis, Minn. I’ve never even been to the city before, but I got a job with Proctor and Gamble, so I’ll be an account executive. I’ll be going into sales and I’ll be an account executive on their target team, which is located in Minneapolis, which is why I’m moving and going to go there. I start in August.”
“[For non career-related plans], I think COVID-19 kind of changed things. We were always planning—my mom, brother and I—to make a trip out to South Africa or to do something but obviously with COVID-19, that’s not happening. But hopefully, I’m getting my second vaccine on Friday, so hopefully things are opening up and I can do something fun before I make the big move. I’m really close with my family, so I think a majority of the time will just be, after I move out of Corvallis, spending time with my family and my siblings and stuff.”
EMMERSON DONNELL
American Studies
“I’ve been working for the city councilor, Anthony Broadman, for the last year here in Bend, Ore. and so... It’s not even an internship, it’s really just my job now. I’m his research assistant and I kinda just do everything, whatever he needs. And then I also work for the law firm that he’s a partner in, which is based out of Seattle, Wash. And I’m a research assistant for them as well as running social media, editing podcasts, the whole gambit really... formatting case briefs. I’ve been working for them for a little less time than I’ve been working for Anthony, but it’s kind of gone hand-in-hand the whole time. So, my plan post graduation is to continue working for them. I’m [also] pretty sure I want to go [to law school], I’m just trying to decide when I’m going to apply. I’m going to take at least a year off. My plan right now is to take the LSAT around the end of the summer and then get my applications in for the 22-23 school year. And I’m just doing that because I went straight from high school straight to college and I’m finishing in four years flat and I’ve just been going, going, going and I want to have a little bit of breathing room. But I’m really excited about the opportunities I have through the law firm.”
“I just bought a truck and built it out for camping, so I’ll be pretty mobile all summer. I’ll be hopefully climbing around Yosemite and surfing in California and skateboarding. And, lucky, my job allows me to travel a lot because it’s all remote anyway. So, as long as I can get on my laptop at some point, I’m able to travel as much as I want. So I’ll be road tripping around this summer, but I think I’ll be pretty based in Bend still because I like Bend and a lot more of my friends are staying here than I thought.”
KELSEY ABBOTT
Travel, Recreation, Adventure, Leadership and Sustainability
“I have a lot of options right now. So, I’m just figuring out which path I want to choose and which direction, whether that would be like a long term career or volunteering abroad, I’m kind of trying to figure out which one is going to be my next venture. I’m thinking about doing volunteering abroad for a couple years. If I were to get into the program, it wouldn’t start unt il winter 2022 so it would be a while. It’s a long process. In the meantime, I would probably do some local volunteering. But I could also go down the career path. I don’t have any ties or nothing’s holding me back at the moment. I’m kind of an open, free bird that’s going to land somewhere. I’ve been talking to a lot of people at main campus, a lot of career counselors, trying to figure out what would be the next thing. But I like to travel, I like to float, I like to just explore, so that might be a good route. Long term, I would love to visit every continent. Every country would be amazing, too.”
“I am in Bend, Ore. until August and then I will enjoy the summer, water sports, all that. And then I could go up to Portland, Ore. I could go back to NorCal, or I could go to the south. It’s more looking like Portland right now is the direction I’m going to go, but we’re figuring that out. I know it’s going to be sooner than I want it to be. But we’re working on it.”
KIRSTEN WEISS
Hospitality Management
“So I am actually the student beverage manager at OSU-Cascades and I actually was doing that for about three months before I decided to go back to school. So, I went back and got my hospitality management degree while I was working. So I am a full time manager for dining over here, but I am still currently doing that. I did just accept a position to do some consulting work for a resort in Sisters, Ore. which is about 20 minutes away over summer. So that’s something new and exciting. I’m calling it, I guess, my first ‘big girl job’ with my degree. Just because I consider what I’m doing now, I work full time and all of that, but I’ve been doing since before I started going to school so I’ve never really felt that next step. But the consulting job kind of does.”
“My family lives in Bend, Ore. so [I’ll live] the next few years here in Bend and then kind of just wherever. I’m kind of curious to see where the industry goes with... the hospitality industry took a really big hit with COVID-19... It was actually the hardest hit industry in general with COVID-19. And it hasn’t retaliated back yet, and that’s why it’s so dramatic still. So I’m kind of curious, getting a degree in an industry that’s gotten wrecked the last year and a half. And it’s exciting to graduate but it’s also scary. Not a great industry right now but I love it so much. So I’m seeing where things go and then, in the next couple years, move wherever the wind takes me.”
MEGAN BOLT
Business Administration
“What I’m doing right after graduating is that I’ve worked in Alaska seasonally for the past four years so I’m going to go back to do that for the summer. I work at a fishing lodge, so I’m training to be a fishing guide this summer. So that’s what I’ll do. And then I’ll come back in the fall and I’m not sure what I’m going to do in the fall actually, although I have a couple businesses I’m starting. In the fall, I also want to buy a van. So, I’ll probably do that, and then maybe travel, just do some road trips. I’d like to go to Europe as well and travel a little bit, but I guess it just depends on what the world looks like.”
“I don’t really—I mean, other than starting my businesses—well, I probably will need to get another job in addition. So I’m not sure. I might just serve. I’ve served at restaurants before, so I might just serve while I’m starting my businesses. Or, I mean I have a couple internships right now where I work with a couple different small businesses so I might just keep doing stuff like that. [Where I end up] kind of just depends on what job I’m able to get. [Because] then my end goal in like a year is to not work for anyone else. I’m trying to figure out how to do that.”
CATHERINE ROMANAGGI
Interior Design and Design Management
“I am technically not graduating until the fall and so I have a little bit of time until then, but I do not have any plans at the moment right now. I was going to do an internship last summer, which got cancelled because of COVID-19 and so, because of that, there’s not a lot going on, and there’s not a lot of job openings in my field at the moment also. I’ve been going to apply for interior design jobs and because a lot of firms are still not in person at the moment, they are not doing interns or entry level jobs, but talking to people in the field, I’ve heard that, hopefully come fall when things are more in person, they will be doing more entry level jobs.”
“Come fall, I will probably be moving back in with my mom. My mom lives in Portland, Ore.”
EMILY PATT
Horticulture and Agricultural Sciences
“I just started a job two days a week and I’m going to start full time in the summer. I’m working for the research and development team at Fall Creek Farm and Nursery so I’m working with breeding blueberries essentially. Just like with all agricultural products, we breed blueberries to make them more marketable and just more saleable. So, for blueberries, you breed for things like long storage, that they can be shipped far places and that they can be stored for longer. You wanna breed for plants that have higher yield, and you can breed for taste, and then breed for different growing regions and different climates. I [also] have my application at the peace corps and I would love to go into the peace corps next year. That’s just kind of been going slow because of the pandemic. They’re just opening back up so we’ll see if that pans out. And then if not, I’m hoping to live abroad and work with the company that I’m at right now. So that’s a major goal of mine, is to live abroad.”
“The company I’m working for is in Eugene, Ore. It’s actually in Lowell, Ore. which is kind of a small town outside of Eugene. I’ve never lived in Eugene before. It’s not completely foreign. I’m from southern Oregon, so I’ve kinda lived around it, but I lived an hour south of it.”
NAOMI CORBETT
Education Double Degree Program with Education and Human Development and Family Sciences
“So I do not have a job and I do not have an internship lined up. I’ve been applying for jobs since about mid-April, I’ve applied to about six different places. With trying to get a teaching job, it’s kind of hard because I’m not licensed yet. I’m not licensed until I graduate from Oregon State. So, sometimes filling out applications can be really stressful because it asks what license do you have and I don’t have it on me so I’m not 100% sure and I have to email my supervisors and all that. [After graduation], I’d just like to relax. I have a wedding two weeks before I graduate, so I’d kind just like to get stability and find out where I’m going to be.”
“I’m planning to go back up to Portland, Ore. where I was born and raised, hoping—you never know—but I’ve applied to jobs in Tillamook, Ore. so maybe I might live out on the coast. Still looking at Bend, Ore. because they have a lot of opportunities for online schooling if I really can’t find a job, that’s a viable option for me. But no, I like Corvallis, Ore. but I think being here for almost four years, I think I’m ready to go back home and know where—you know, get closer to malls and all that. Just be closer to the town and the city.”
