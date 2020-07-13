Editor's Note: This article is a part of the 2020 graduation issue. Graduation is when a student completes their degree program, whereas, Commencement is an optional ceremony to celebrate graduating students. The Baro put together a graduation issue rather than a Commencement issue because OSU's 2020 Commencement ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Macey Hsu
Fourth-year accounting and finance student
“So post-grad, I actually have a job lined up. I interned with a firm called KPMG last summer; it’s a big accounting firm and I’ve accepted a full-time position for them down in their Orange County office actually, that I will start in October. I was supposed to start in the fall originally, so it worked out, except the only thing is, I’m not sure what my start will look like—if I will be able to go into the office or if I will be working virtually, so I’m just going to have to wait and see.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → Irvine, Calif.
Joshua Ramos
Fourth-year digital communications student
“My post-grad plans are to go to the University of Oregon to get a masters in architecture. It changed a lot. So my curriculum was based on a summer program and it kind of got messed up. We were supposed to start in August and there were conversations on canceling the whole summer session as a whole and just leading into the fall term. And it was kind of weird because we had already signed up for classes, we had already paid our advanced tuition deposit. Everything was set and we went to our Zoom meeting for a conversation on when our start date was and they told us that it’s no longer going to be in August and we will have to wait for the fall term. And that kind of sucked, but they’re moving everything around again to see if they could put back summer session. So it’s a little confusing, especially with the whole COVID-19 situation, it kind of threw everybody off and there’s no one to blame because we’re all just like walking through uncharted territory, which is like, it’s fine. We’re not mad about it, it’s just kind of weird.”
Where he’s going: Oregon State University → University of Oregon
Narmada Dhakal
Third-year microbiology student
“As of right now I think I’m going to take a year off; work in the hospital as a medical scribe for a year or so while applying to medical schools after I graduate. My MCAT has been rescheduled quite a bit due to COVID which has been hard—I will be taking my test in September. I think it will be really nice to take a year off to do the things I want to do before attending school again for another four years."
Where she’s going next: Good Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis, Oregon. → OHSU in Portland, Ore.
Maddie Kerzel
Fourth-year biohealth science student
“I have been working for the Salem, [Ore.] hospital emergency department for the past few years, gaining clinical hours for [Physician’s Assistant] school. I kind of came to the conclusion that I’ve been going to school for 16 years and so I think I deserve a little break before going into grad school. So, for the next year or two, I’m going to be doing some more hands-on experience. I’ve been doing scribing so far and that’s more hands-off but there’s a huge amount of medical knowledge I’ve been able to get. In my next couple of years I just want to be able to have some more patient interactions, then it’s just getting together my physician’s assistant application, putting that all together, and then interviewing and going to PA schools. I am blessed to have a job to still go to but definitely hours have been cut back because of the pandemic because not a lot of people want to go into the emergency department understandably. So it’s forced me to look into another position a little earlier than I had been planning to, but in all honesty, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → Portland, Ore.
Sierra Blair
Fourth-year graphic design student
“A couple of weeks ago, I just got an internship, so I’ve been doing that, and I’m doing it for three months. Hopefully, it’ll turn into a full-time job, but I’m interning for a marketing company in Portland, [Ore.] right now—remotely. Working remotely is, I think, the biggest change, but thankfully, I got that job so I’m not just laying around at home.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → Monterey, Calif. → Portland, Ore.
Jose Toledo
Fifth-year mechanical engineering student
“I decided to take the summer off. So I bought a camera—I want to go explore Oregon, I want to take pictures, I want to record videos. I also want to learn how to play guitar, and I want to focus on myself, so I want to have a workout schedule because I will be starting grad school in the fall of 2020. I’m pursuing my master’s in mechanical engineering with a concentration in design. So right now I just want to relax before I start school again. And I’m starting here at OSU. A lot of my plans changed. I’m part of the rocket team and so we were planning to launch our rocket in New Mexico, and well, that got canceled because of COVID. I was also planning to travel; I was planning to go to Japan, and that got canceled. And I was going to work and that got canceled as well, so all my plans got canceled. I guess it’s a time to reflect and focus on my own personal goals; as I said, I want to learn how to play guitar and I also want to explore Oregon, that’s why I bought a camera. But yeah, even though my plans got canceled, new plans were made and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Where he’s going: Oregon State University → Oregon State University Graduate School.
Lauren Bensch
Fourth-year psychology student
“This August, I will be attending Cornell University for their Masters of Industrial and Labor Relations program, with a concentration in Human Resources and Organizations. The plan for fall term is to have hybrid classes to accommodate social distancing procedures as well as international students or any student who may not feel well enough to attend class. Additionally, I believe there will be night classes to compensate for time zones around the globe so that no one in a different time zone is taking a 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. class. The only major change that has happened due to COVID-19 so far is we were supposed to have an in-person meet and greet/orientation this past spring which ended up getting fully moved to online. So, thankfully nothing major has changed and the program hasn’t been canceled. I think Cornell is doing a great job communicating with the community and ensuring accessibility for everyone in the program as we all try to navigate COVID-19.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → Ithaca, N.Y.
Halli Barrios
Fifth-year biology student in the pre-med option and a Medical Humanities Certificate
“Currently, I am waiting to hear back from a couple grad schools. I already heard back from Oregon State and I got an acceptance there for a public health masters. But I’m hoping to go to grad school either from here or somewhere else, like Portland State, a couple in California, before I go into medical school. So this is my gap year, while I apply to medical school. And then once I do that, I’ll hopefully get in. In the meantime, I’m going to be working at Salem Hospital as a scribe in the ER. There was a lot of summer research, summer internships, summer—just positions all-in-all that I had a whole list of them and I was in the midst of applying to them. And almost all of them had been like, ‘no, we’re canceling it, we can’t do it’. So that’s changed my summer plans immensely, so I kind of had to scramble. Each school that I’m applying to delays all their responses because usually by now you know where you’re going to go, and because everything’s so delayed, I’m in this limbo state of, ‘I don’t even know which state I’m going to be in’, let alone like, what my financial situation is going to look like, because it is so hard to get hired right now. So, definitely hard, definitely changed things up, but hopefully we can get back on the right track soon.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → near Los Angeles, Calif.
Chaitenya Mishra
Fourth-year public health student
“So I’ve already accepted the MPH program at OSU, so a masters in public health I’ll be starting in fall 2020. I’m really excited about it. You already know a lot of things so it’s kind of easier to transition from undergrad to post-grad, so that’s what I’m hoping for. After undergrad, my idea was to do an [Optional Practical Training], which basically means as an international student, you get a job for a year, but because of the pandemic, that whole thing is a little skeptical, so I decided to go for a post-grad plan. But I think it all worked out.”
Where he’s going: Oregon State University → Oregon State University Graduate School.
Nurul Ain Khalib
Fourth-year bioresource research student with an option in plant growth and development
“So first, my plan is learning business, right now I’m learning business about growing my online page because I’m trying to get clients and also be a part-time fitness coach. And apart from that, I’m also planning my wedding because I’m getting married. Another one is trying to get my driver’s license after so long, because I didn’t have money before when I was here, because if you get your license in the United States you can’t use it here in my country, so that’s another plan. And right now, I’m just occasionally looking for jobs, not too seriously, because I’m planning to take a few months break because I think I deserve it. That’s the plan that I have so far, nothing fancy. Previously, I had completely different plans. I am planning to find jobs straight when I go back, but right now, also because I’m in quarantine right now, I can’t really go anywhere, so it’s been hard for me to do things that I wanted to do. So the opportunities, jobs and deals in Malaysia are really, really low. So that’s kind of hard for me right now to find a job in my field. That’s why I’m trying to learn something else, you know, growing a business or learning business, so I can do something else apart from just like trying to find a job in my specific field.”
Where she’s going: Oregon State University → Johor, Malaysia.
