The weather outside is…chilly, so it’s time to cozy up with whatever warm drink of your choosing (for me it will be tea)! While you get that drink ready, how about we help brainstorm some craft ideas you can do this wintery weekend.
Winter Gardening with Terrariums
- What you’ll need: up to you! You can use faux plants or real ones.
- Inspiration and ideas (with links to how to articles)
- How to video (living terrarium)
Painted Rocks
- What you’ll need: rocks, paint, paint brushes
- Fun design ideas
DIY Snow Globes
- What you’ll need: any jar, whatever decorations you want inside
- Collection of variations
Magic Snow
- What you’ll need: depends on the craft you follow! Popular ones include baking soda, conditioner, shaving cream
- How to video
Paper Snowflakes
- What you’ll need: paper, scissors
- How to video
Hot Chocolate Stirrers
- What you’ll need: candy canes, light cocoa candy melts, marshmallows
- How to article
Cross Stitching
- What you’ll need: thread, needle, canvas, hoop
- How to video
- Free patterns
Are you an Oregon State University student and want to explore more ways to craft, and for free? Check out the craft kits provided to students through the Craft Center! We have one more fun idea for you, host a craft night with friends on Zoom! And we have a little secret for you… we’re going to host one real soon. Stay tuned by following us on @osuprism on Instagram or Twitter!
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html