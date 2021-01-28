Looking for something to cozy up with? Well check out this poem written by one of our very own Prism volunteers, Darcy Pound! Big thank you to her for sharing this with us!
When you get where you are going
Darcy Pound
Today is one day
Today is one footprint on your path
Today is one moment of your journey
Your life will surely be filled with surprises, blunders, blessings, and stresses
Your journey will end somehow
Your tale will come to a close
Maybe it will end soon
Perhaps the finish line is miles away
One day you will get where you are going
Then you may go somewhere else or possibly bask in the warm comfort of your memories
One day you will get where you are going
and I hope you like it there
I hope your smiles are true and nothing makes you blue unless you want it to
This is my wish for you
I hope dearly that it may come true
Artist Statement: Welcome to winter term! With the start of the new term, it can sometimes be difficult to find a good rhythm, but it is always worth it to put in the effort. I wrote this poem to motivate myself and I hope it inspires you as well. Here's to a successful term and a happy New Year!
About the Artist: Darcy Pound is a second-year Biology major and an avid Prism volunteer at Oregon State University.
If this inspired you to write some of your own poetry, head on over to the link below to enter our Short Form Poetry Contest! Entries close on February 5th at 11:59PM and check out our socials @osuprism to stay up to date!
Short Form Poetry Contest: https://forms.gle/LbSpmTgrnZXGmoJ68
