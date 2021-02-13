Beyond the Page: Valentine's Day Art Dates

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching what can you do to celebrate safely this year? Editors Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris discuss different art dates you could take your significant other, friend, or yourself on this weekend!

Link to Prism Book Club Story of the Month: https://rb.gy/e58wzy

Link to Virtual Museum Tours: https://rb.gy/oioxag

Photo by Aisvri via Unsplash

