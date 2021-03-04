Beyond the Page: Celebrating Black Female Poets

Join editors Julia Zeigler, Natalie Harris, and special guest, Prism volunteer Mia Tognoli, as they discuss three amazing poets: Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou, and Amanda Gorman! Black voices should be celebrated today and everyday and if you want to check out more wonderful POC poets you can head to the links down below!
21 Black Female Poets to add to your Bookshelf: https://rb.gy/yuxasz
12 Poems to Read for Black History Month: https://rb.gy/ngmwl7
