Beyond the Page: Art in our Lives This Week

Join editors Julia Zeigler and Natalie Harris for a more personal podcast! This week they discuss the different aspects of art that they have seen in their everyday lives throughout the week! Learn about a new creative project Natalie has been working on and a documentary following an artist that Julia enjoyed!
Prism Monthly Book Club Story: https://rb.gy/e58wzy
Photo by Mike Petrucci via Unsplash
