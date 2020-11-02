There has been a recent mystery project from Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free and Baby Keem known as pgLang. For those who do not know, Baby Keem is cousins with Kendrick Lamar and has worked on many famous projects as a producer such as the Black Panther Album, Lion King album, and Blank Face by Schoolboy Q. The two have joined forces again for an unclear project.
pgLang released a video several months ago featuring confusing visuals and a snippet of a song rumored to be Jump 2 off the upcoming Kendrick Lamar album. Both Lamar and Keem are seen in the video. The video's plot has been analyzed by many followers of Lamar, but it is speculation as of today.
On October 19th, pgLang released another video called “Propaganda” that follows a similar premise to the first video. The video features visuals from the first video such as scenes of both Lamar and Keem walking in the same outfits as the first video, people wearing all black and a giant eye helmet, and many more. I am sure there is deeper meaning to both videos that went over my head, but it is exciting to see the two artists releasing content.
Looking at the pgLang website, it is advertised as a creative company that states: “Our community speaks different languages and breaks formats for the curious. We are creators -pgLang”.
Many are excited for a new Kendrick Lamar project. He has been radio silent since the release of the Black Panther album in 2018 and his last solo album DAMN., released in 2017.
