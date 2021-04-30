Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright will pack his bags and travel southeast, as he was selected in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. Wright was the 99th pick overall.
The East Palo Alto, California native played in 18 games for the Beavers, recording 64 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions. He also had 11 pass deflections, and one sack.
Wright ended his career at Oregon State with two interceptions, 30 tackles, and six pass deflections over six games in 2020. He was also named to the 2020 PAC-12 Coaches Honorable Mention Squad.
