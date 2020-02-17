Condensing music is one of my favorite and least favorite activities. It gives you a chance to revisit old songs and albums you may have forgotten, but then forces you to pit them against each other and decide a winner. I had to set specific criteria for this list for me to do it in a reasonable time and not be indecisive on if an album “deserves” to be on my list. In my list, the album cannot have a bad song. It sounds strict, but it helped me eliminate a lot of albums that have some of my favorite songs of all time, but some rough filler songs. The album must still be in my rotation in some way. This rule helped me avoid picking albums just because of how much I listened to them at the beginning of the decade. If I am not as hype on them now, they can’t be on the list. With that being said, I am going to get into my list of the 2010s.

Fleet Foxes – Helplessness Blues

The Fleet Foxes have a way of writing lyrics that tell vivid stories and leading the listener to reflect on their own experiences. The instruments on this album are extremely diverse ranging from the classic acoustic guitar to Tibetan singing bowls and bells. The album somehow captures simplicity of a low-budget acoustic album while at the same time being as ambitious as an entire symphony. I think that the timing when an album is released is important to the connection that we have with them. This album focuses heavy on the topics on relationships and finding meaning in life in our work and experiences. I found this album my freshman year of college. A time of peak existential thinking and needing to ask questions about where you want to go and what you want to be. I appreciate this album for being so focused on finding meaning that it is almost comedic. I think that the title itself, Helplessness Blues, is talking about music that we find at low points and connect to our own lives.

Two Door Cinema Club – Tourist History

Tourist History is playing more to the nostalgia than the sonic achievement for a decade list. I always come back to this album waiting for it to be old. I will think, the sound HAS to be feel dated by now. It never does. I will consistently come back to this album with only good feelings and the desire to relive the entire album. In some ways, it goes against a lot of the gripes I have with music. Undercover Martyn and What You Know are the almost the same song. It still doesn’t bother me. I was exposed to this album at the beginning of the decade whilst playing NBA2k11 and hearing I Can Talk. Considering there are only 27 songs for the entire game, I would consistently hear the same music over and over again. For many years, I did not dive deeper into any of the music I heard until I reached high school and met people that were invested in the band. It was history from there (no pun intended).

IGOR – Tyler, The Creator

IGOR took me completely by storm at the end of the decade. I have enjoyed a large majority of Tyler’s music, but I admittedly put him in the box of artists that can release some creative music, but struggle to release fulfilling albums. However, Tyler has created a completely unique experience on this album. The album is at an advantage because there is a visual element to the album and that is appealing to me. I enjoy the entire character and all of the story telling through his music videos. I am far from the only person that felt moved by this album. So, I will not dive into each song in this format, even if they all deserve it. To sum up, this album reminded me why I love music. It’s more than isolation lyrics, beats, characters, and visuals. It is a combination of them all together.

RKS – Seven + Mary

When I first constructed this list, I did not consider this album even though it fit all my criteria. There is not a single bad song on this album and I can go back and listen to all of them still believing that. The album blends a lot of different sounds and ideas very well. It combines folk, rock, hip-hop, and R&B together without feeling like a chaotic album. To me, the album carried by the singer and lyrics. The storytelling is amazing and his voice is incredibly unique.

Parcels – Parcels

Five Australian boys came together and made one of the funkiest albums of the decade. Webster’s dictionary needs to add a picture in the dictionary for “smooth”. They created an album that flows like water from track to track. I am a sucker for songs that bands will let the ending instrumentation of one song be the sound of the next song. Each song features their beautiful harmonization of vocals with all five of them participating in the action. A solid album through and through.

Travis Scott – Rodeo

Upon release, I was drawn in to the dark vibe of this album. The lyrics are filled with references to drugs, sex, and partying. The sound is filled with heavy bass, his echoed autotuned voice, and just random sounds like chains jangling and people talking. The entire album is an experience. I like how the album runs longer, it Travis a chance to show his production skill in beat-switching and extending certain sounds in a song to make an entirely new sound. Travis feels very real on this album. He demonstrates bravado of his actions, but also giving a hint to his dark moments of doubt when deciding to be an artist after his parents cut him off and he moved to LA.