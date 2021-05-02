On Sunday, May 2, the Oregon State Beavers men’s soccer team suffered an overtime loss against the Virginia Tech Hokies in round two of the NCAA National Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Oregon State was ranked 19th in the nation to conclude the season with a 9-4 record and made their fifth tournament appearance in program history, with the last one being in 2018.
The first half of the match was tightly contested between the two teams in the first half in a defensive battle with neither side scoring a goal. The Beavers ended the half with four shots on goal and the Hokies were able to tally up three shots on target before the first 45 minutes of the match were over.
Oregon State earned a rare indirect free kick inside the box at the 40’ minute mark, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
Virginia Tech was able to strike early and get on the board in the second half at the 53’ minute mark with a goal scored by forward Jacob Labovitz that was assisted by fellow forward Kristo Strickler.
The second half continued to be a back and forth battle with Oregon State trailing by one, until the 87th minute in which Beaver’s senior midfielder Tyrone Mondi volleyed the ball into the back of the net to even up the score at one a piece and keep Oregon State’s tournament hopes alive.
At the end of regulation the final score remained tied at one and both teams would proceed to a ten minute, first-to-score overtime before going into penalty kicks.
Mondi once again put an excellent shot on net in the 99th minute of overtime, but it was just saved by Hokies goalkeeper Matt Zambetti.
Virginia Tech was then able to turn around on a counter attack and get the ball to Labovitz once again who would end up scoring in the final seconds of overtime to give Virginia Tech a 2-1 win and an entry to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament against the winner of Seton Hall and Air Force. The Beaver’s season, meanwhile, is over.
