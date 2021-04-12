In early April, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo told MixMag about their solo projects. As I have spent the last couple months reminiscing hits and discovering some of their deeper cut tracks I was excited for the announcement.
According to the interview, Bangalter plans to create a new record label known as Roulette and he says that it must be italicized. Bangalter is looking forward to working on underground music as he states in the interview. This label may ring a bell because he liquidated his last music label of a similar name, Roulé, in 2018. That label released some of Thomas Bangalter’s side projects such as Stardust known for their popular dance hit, Music Sounds Better with You and Together with the song Together. I recommend checking both of these songs out. They have kept me satisfied with the thought that I might not hear new music from the duo. At the time, Roulé was a vinyl-only label so it may be tough to find the songs. Luckily, Stardust’s single was re-released in 2018 so it could be expected that other songs from the label would follow.
Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo says that he plans to go back to the roots of Daft Punk from Homework and work on a project called REVISION. He also stated that he wanted to perform in live shows again. Daft Punk only did two world tours in their work with the last one being the Alive tour in 2007.
Although it will be sad to not see them both on stage or in the studio together, it is just nice to know they will be active in music and not be completely gone from the music world. Given their reputation of secrecy, I expected the worst when the announcement was made that Daft Punk was retiring.
For more information on their interview, I recommend checking out the MixMag article here: MixMag.
