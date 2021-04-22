Spirituality, Faith, & Relationships with Joel Walker | Yes I Am Ep. 8

Spirituality, Faith, & Relationships with Joel Walker | Yes I Am Ep. 8

Our season finale features Joel, a wise and well-spoken individual whose journey has led him on a path of discovery through spirituality, faith, and relationships. We discuss his mindset towards life, the biggest lessons he's learned, and how he's dealt with the pandemic.

Be the first to add to the discussion

Welcome to the discussion.

Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.