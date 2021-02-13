Do you choose optimism? Join us as we dive into overcoming challenges, building confidence, and thinking positively with Connor. Reflect at the end of this episode with Cyan as she breaks down key takeaways.
Do you choose optimism? Join us as we dive into overcoming challenges, building confidence, and thinking positively with Connor. Reflect at the end of this episode with Cyan as she breaks down key takeaways.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html