Beyond The Highlight Reel & Combating Loneliness with Sonia Camacho | Yes I Am S2E1

Beyond The Highlight Reel & Combating Loneliness with Sonia Camacho | Yes I Am S2E1

The first guest of the Yes I Am Podcast is Sonia Camacho, who has been a big #inspiration for #underreperesented minorities. In this episode, Sonia talks about the light and dark side of her #journey. This episode can be a big inspiration for those who have faced #loneliness.

Be the first to add to the discussion

Welcome to the discussion.

Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.