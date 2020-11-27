Oregon State Sports Show Episode 4

It’s a celebration on the Oregon State Sports Show! Andres and Brady relive Oregon State Football’s first win of the 2020 season-- and look forward to their rivalry meeting against the Oregon Ducks.
It’s a celebration on the Oregon State Sports Show! Andres and Brady relive Oregon State Football’s first win of the 2020 season-- and look forward to their rivalry meeting against the Oregon Ducks.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html