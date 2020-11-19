Oregon State Sports Show Episode #3

Andres and Brady look back on what went right and wrong in Oregon State's Week 2 loss to the Washington Huskies, examine the recent struggles of Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Tristan Gebbia, and look ahead to the Beavers' upcoming game against the California Golden Bears
