Hey guys! We are back with season 2 of our making waves podcast! Introducing our new hosts for this season: Andreea, Dianna, Jonathan and Andi! As we continue our recently awarded winning podcast as the best college podcast in the nation by the College Media Awards, get to know our new hosts personally, and their views/opinions on recurring issues and topics!
Here at Making Waves we illuminate the experiences of Asian & Pacific Islanders here at Oregon State University. We facilitate dialogue surrounding culture and diversity and hope to dive into some of the complexities of the Asian & Pacific Islander experience. Whether this be pop culture, social identity, multiculturalism, or anything among many of the topics we hope to cover, we hope that you can resonate with our stories, as well as expose yourself to some new ideas and perspectives.
Hosted by Dianna, Andreea, Andi, and Jonathan, this podcast is a collaborative project between Asian & Pacific Cultural Center - Oregon State University, and KVBR FM.
