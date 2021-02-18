Making Waves Season 3 Valentines Day pt. 1

We are back! Welcome to Season 3 of our Making Waves Podcast! With a new group of hosts and more complex conversations, join us and explore more interesting topics on API issues and discussions. With Jonathan, Bekah, Souksavanh and Angela as our new group of hosts for this season, listen in and learn more about them through a round of ASIAN BINGO!
Here at Making Waves we try and illuminate the experiences of Asian & Pacific Islanders at Oregon State University. Facilitating dialogue surrounding culture and diversity, we hope to dive into some of the complexities of the Asian & Pacific Islander experience through topics such as pop culture, social identity, multiculturalism, etc. Among many of the topics we wish to cover, we hope that you can resonate with our stories, as well as expose yourself to some new ideas and perspectives.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html