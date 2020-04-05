Amidst the challenges of a global pandemic, the Inspiration Dissemination podcast will strive to be an avenue of human connection and inspiration during a more isolated time. This week, we sit down with Joaquin Rodriquez for the first podcast of a special series covering the COVID-10 outbreak and its impact on the research and lives of our OSU community. Joaquin is a student from Lima, Peru and studies viruses as an undergraduate researcher in the Barbar lab at OSU.
http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/inspiration/2020/03/29/special-covid-19-series-finding-clarity-and-calm-during-a-global-pandemic/
