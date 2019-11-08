*Suicide trigger warning 20:42 - 21:10
“The purpose of sneakers is to show off; it’s meant to complement the rest of your outfit. If you want to get noticed you might want to wear something that stands out. That doesn’t always mean having the most expensive stuff and it doesn't mean having fake stuff. You can stand out without having fake anything.” -DJ Adam the Arab
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html