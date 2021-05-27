GCK Fooddiversity Episode 2: IBP

The Global Community Kitchen sat down with Jaizelle and Neil who are current members of Isang Bansang Pilipino (IBP). Isang Bansang Pilipino (IBP)is the official Filipino-American Student Association of Oregon State University. During this podcast we discussed IBP's club initiatives & events, Filipino dishes & culture and what it's like living in Corvallis.
You can follow IBP and the GCK on instagram @osuibp and @gck_osu.
