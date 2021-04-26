Episode 8: MDM Music Group Talk about America

Episode 8: MDM Music Group Talk about America

Join Kase and the MDM Music group on a journey through the multi-lens as they discuss police brutality in Nigeria alongside similar issues here in the USA. K SUL, Big Bass, Buba, and their Jamaican friend Raheem express themselves through music and storytelling on this journey. Enjoy!

