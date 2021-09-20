Listen to the full play-by-play from Sept. 11, 2021 as the Beavers hosted The University of Hawaii in the home opener at Reser Stadium. Ben Pahl is the play-by-play announcer and Jen Dirstine produces the broadcast.
