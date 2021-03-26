Back in high school, I was browsing youtube channels similar to Chill Cow (recently rebranded to Lofi Girl) and came across the channel “alona chemerys,” a channel that posts chill songs and has over 200 million views. The person running the channel pairs each song with beautiful art from different people. I was drawn in to a melancholy illustration of a boy outside a laundromat and I was thus introduced to the song “i developed an unhealthy obsession with this bird until it flew away some 5 seconds later” by Nate Ohji.
art by shin morae (@shinmorae_)
Loving this song, I went to Bandcamp and bought the whole album. I skipped through it here and there but never really paid it much mind. The week that school shut down for the pandemic, I broke up with my long-term partner, not knowing that I would spend the next year relatively alone in my house. Sometime in the spring (during the “let’s walk around the block!” phase of quarantine), I remembered that melancholy song and gave the album another listen. And another. And another, until I reached a point where I was listening to the album five or six times a day. Not unusual for me, an avid album enthusiast who likes to listen to only listen to one album for months at a time, but it was certainly the defining thing that kept me company through those long first months of quarantine and into the summer. The album is a mix of raps about finding yourself (think you’re actually quite awesome) and pain-soaked heartbreak ballads. There’s a line I laugh at, “I really gotta get out the house more you guys, it’s been like four days,” before trying to remember when the last time I went outside was. Essentially, the 2017 album summed up just about everything I was feeling in 2020.
I went on so many solo walks and drives with this album as the soundtrack. Somehow the mood of the album is good for any time of day (something I can’t say about any album I know) and its highs and lows made a great accompaniment to baking bread at 6 am or hanging out on the beach or sitting alone in your room in the middle of the night. I still listen to this album when I’m in my feelings or on a drive but it will now forever be in my head as the album that got me through quarantine. It’s weird to think how an artist can speak so directly to a person and a situation when they don’t know anything about them. Ohji if you’re reading this, thanks for keeping me company for a year.
Check out the album here: https://nateohji.bandcamp.com/album/come-in-were-closed-prod-gfbeats
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html