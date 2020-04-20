Music artists are no exception for staying home and practicing social-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the national and world tours of music artists have been cancelled to avoid large gatherings of people. To promote practice of social-distancing, the Global Citizen created a project called One World: Together At Home Live as a campaign to fund the World Health Organization.

On April 18th, there was an eight hour live stream, artists from all genres and time periods came together virtually to perform songs of hope for people to enjoy while staying at home. The fundraiser gathered around $128 million to go towards the COVID-19 relief effort.

The event was brought together by Lady Gaga. She spoke about her support of the health care workers and how grateful she was of their service. Gaga herself performed a solo of Nat King Cole’s “Smile” and a group performance with Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, John Legend, and Lang Lang of Dion and Bocelli’s “The Prayer”. A lot of star power gathered for this event. It brought together young stars like Billie Eilish to timeless artists like Paul McCartney. The genres would range from country by Kacey Musgraves to hip-hop by Common.

The stream for the event can be found on the Global Citizen YouTube channel. All of the performed songs were composed into a single album on Spotify that can be streamed. The album has 79 songs in total.

The live stream was not in a professional studio. It did not have the best quality of audio or camera angles. The production wasn’t important. We got to see them in their home environment doing their work, just like all of us are doing.