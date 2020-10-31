Halloween is a bit different this year and if you find yourself missing your local theatre’s yearly trip to Transsexual, Transylvania you may want to turn your eyes to what Jack Black (of all people) is up to. On October 26th, the comedy rock duo Tenacious D, consisting of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, uploaded a three minute rendition of Rocky Horror Picture Show’s (RHPS) “Time Warp.” This off-the-wall, hard core, crazy energetic performance is not only a blast of Halloween spirit, but it is chock-full of big names encouraging viewers to vote. The cheeky caption on the video says, “It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it's just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!”
Between shots of Jack Black dressed as your favorite RHPS characters and clips from the movie, we get clips of celebs ranging from the original Janet Weiss, Susan Sarandon, to Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Butttigieg. Fans were excited to see cameos from other relevant figures such as Eric Andre, King Princess, Sarah Silverman, Phoebe Bridgers, and others as they repeat the line “it’s just a jump to the left,” cleverly tying a political message into the lyrics of the Halloween favorite. If Jack Black dressed as Riff Raff can’t convince people to vote, I don’t know what will.
It’s hard to capture the intensity that Jack Black brings to this song so make sure to check out this child of 2020’s insanity below and don’t forget to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! Check your local county’s website for information on where to return your ballot or visit this link if you are in the OSU area: https://www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/november-3-2020-general-election-ballot-dropsites
