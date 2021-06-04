KBVR FM and KBVR TV bring you the Beaver Den Sessions! A student musician showcase with interviews and special reserved clips from KBVR TV's Locals Live episodes of student artists preforming some of their own originals and covers. With performance clips by Abigail Young, Chapstick Radford, Kjerstyn Jordheim, K SUL and the Electric Pickle Experiment and special interviews from DJ Eddie Mac with Abigail Young, Chapstick Radford, and Kjerstyn Jordheim KBVR FM and KBVR TV are proud to bring you the first of The Beaver Den Sessions.
Abigail Young
Abigail Young is a singer songwriter and Senior at Corvallis High School. Watch below a special reserved clip from her May 7, 2021 Locals Live appearance, in which Abigail performs a cover of Coldplay's Yellow. Then listen to our behind the scenes interview with DJ Eddie Mac as he and Abigail discuss what got her started in music, upcoming projects and much more! You can find her on Instagram @abigailyoungmusic and listen to her new single 'Honey' out now Spotify and Apple Music. You can also watch her full length Locals Live performance on the KBVR TV Youtube at KBVR TV.
Chapstick Radford
Max Merlan, who as an artist goes by the name Chapstick Radford, is a rapper and 4th year at OSU studying Mechanical Engineering. Watch below a special reserved clip from his May 26, 2021 Locals Live appearance of his performance of his song Thirsty Thursday and after give a listen to DJ Eddie Mac and Chapstick Radford sit down and chat about making music and how Chapstick Radford has come to be. You can follow Chapstick Radford on Instagram @chapstickradford and listen to his new single 'Brystal' out now on Spotify and Apple Music.You can also watch his full length Locals Live performance on the KBVR TV Youtube at KBVR TV.
Kjerstyn Jordheim
Kjerstyn Jordheim is a r&b signer and first year music major at OSU. Watch below a special reserved clip of her performance of her original song Prom Night from her May 21, 2021 Locals Live episode and after listen to DJ Eddie Mac sit down in an interview with Kjerstyn to talk making music and looking into music career goals. You can find Kjerstyn and listen to more of her music on Spotify and SoundCloud. You can also watch her full length Locals Live performance on the KBVR TV Youtube at KBVR TV.
K SUL
Kolade Salaudeen, who as an artist goes by the name K SUL, is a Nigerian UK raised rapper and OSU Men's Soccer player. Watch below a special reserved clip of his performance of his original song Daya from his June 2, 2021 Locals Live appearance. You can listen to more of K SUL's music on Spotify at K SUL and watch his full length Locals Live performance on the KBVR TV Youtube at KBVR TV. Below also be sure to check out an interview from KBVR FM podcast Through The Multi-Lens with Kase Allouzi from April 26, 2021 in which K SUL and other members of the MDM group talk music and student life at OSU.
Electric Pickle Experiment
The Electric Pickle Experiment is comprised of KBVR TV's own Station Manager Andrew Foran and Locals Live Producer Alden Micklavzina as an electric sound machine duo. Watch below a special revered clip from their April 23, 2021 Locals Live performance and be blown away by their multi talented genius!
