Tune in to KBVR over the airwaves on 88.7 FM in Corvallis, or stream with the player above.

Are you a student that wants to get involved with your campus radio station? Email the KBVR-FM Station Manager Donald Orr at fm.manager@oregonstate.edu.

Got music you want to hear on the air? Feel free to submit new or local music to our Music Director Olivia Langley at fm.music@oregonstate.edu.

Subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes below!