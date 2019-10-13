Oregon State University says it is in compliance with Kaylee’s Law, a bill recently passed after a Central Oregon Community College student was murdered by a campus security officer, taking steps to ensure campus security cannot resemble law enforcement.
Governor Kate Brown passed Kaylee’s Law in May and set it to go into effect at the beginning of 2020. Kaylee Sawyer was abducted and murdered in 2016 at COCC by a campus security officer. The law states campus security vehicles and uniforms must not resemble state law enforcement and that all security officials on Oregon campuses have thorough background checks. According to Suzy Tannenbaum, chief of Public Safety at Oregon State University, OSU was already in compliance with the law before its passing.
The Department of Public Safety at OSU has black and orange vehicles with Public Safety logos on them. The vehicles are GPS tracked and do not have cages or bumpers on them, like police cars do. Additionally, the emergency lights on the campus public safety vehicles are amber instead of red and blue, and they are interior lights instead of being light bars.
The Department of Public Safety uniforms at OSU are marked and colored black and orange. Public Safety officers do not wear tactical vests on top of their uniforms, in compliance with Kaylee’s Law. According to Tannenbaum, all officers have a background check approved through OSU Human Relations before they are fully hired into the Department of Public Safety.
“Our on-campus law enforcement partner, Oregon State Police, handles all criminal matters and works jointly with our Public Safety officers on a variety of calls, where information is shared,” Tannenbaum said.
Oregon State Police do not have to follow Kaylee’s Law because they do not specifically work for the university.
According to Steve Clark, vice president of University Relations and Marketing, OSU is committed to the goals of Kaylee’s Law.
“Public safety is a top priority at OSU. We feel that student success requires a safe and welcoming environment where students can safely learn, participate in research and experiential learning opportunities, and enjoy community activities,” Clark said via email.
Linn-Benton Community College, a school OSU has partnerships with, is also already in compliance with Kaylee’s Law.
According to Marcene Olson, the director of Safety and Loss Prevention at LBCC, there are a lot of smaller campuses than LBCC and OSU that don’t have a lot of the resources Kaylee’s Law requires changing. LBCC has polo shirts for their public safety officers that are designed to not resemble state law enforcement uniforms. The polo shirts also have individual emblems identifying them as campus security.
Similar to OSU’s Public Safety vehicles, there are no cages or bumpers on the vehicles at LBCC. According to Olson, all employees are given thorough background checks before being hired at LBCC, not just the Department of Safety and Loss Prevention.
There were two minor changes LBCC had to make when the law was initially passed in May, according to Olson. Since then, the LBCC safety vehicles had labels added to the windshields and GPS tracking placed in them.
