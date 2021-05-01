Former Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Jefferson was the the 257TH overall pick.
Jefferson, a Harbor City, California native, played in 27 games over his three year Oregon State career, rushing for 2,923 yards and recording 27 rushing touchdowns. Both his 2,923 rushing yards and his 27 rushing touchdowns rank fifth all-time at Oregon State.
Jefferson was named first-team All PAC-12 in the 2020 season, and was also a Freshman All-American in 2018.
The Detroit Lions have a backfield which now consists of D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Jamaal Williams, and now, Jermar Jefferson.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html