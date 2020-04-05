Isolation

If you can’t find me

I’m in the front yard 

Seeking shade 

Underneath the little gem magnolia 

Beading the last of the dentalium shell 

Hearkening the soliloquies?? warbles?? of the hummingbirds 

Observing the migrating monarchs 

Basking in the warmth of the aubade

Repeating thin black lines

