Isolation
If you can’t find me
I’m in the front yard
Seeking shade
Underneath the little gem magnolia
Beading the last of the dentalium shell
Hearkening the soliloquies?? warbles?? of the hummingbirds
Observing the migrating monarchs
Basking in the warmth of the aubade
Repeating thin black lines
*For more inspiring DIY sets and studios check out @kihmberlie on Instagram*
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html