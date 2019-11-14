The Yeehaw Agenda
Close your eyes and picture a cowboy.
Did you picture a white man?
Why is that?
There's an untold narrative of the Black cowboy, one that has been erased from old westerns and history books alike.
Today the resurgence of the Black cowboy can be seen thriving in areas of music, art and fashion. Artists such as Solange Knowles, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Lizzo and Lil Nas X are reclaiming the westernized view of the "American" cowboy, and bringing it back to it's Black roots.
