Music and fashion have long gone hand in hand, music presenting genres as fashion presents countless styles that we use to make a statement. Fostering creativity and self-expression, it’s no surprise that these two art forms often merge to create new products and trends.
The most popular of these trends started in 2013 when down the Milan runway, came the legendary Frends x Dolce & Gabbana Swarvoski headphones ($8,895). Since then, headphones have become a leading fashion statement and continue to rise in popularity.
Airpods, the biggest trending flex, are the most recent addition to fashionable music accessories. Released in 2016, the wireless headphones peaked in fame last March.
The best part about headphones and earbuds becoming the newest addition to the accessory league is that it’s never been easier to continue that daily routine of pump-up tracks without ruining your look. From athleisure to post-grunge, headphones can take any outfit to the next level no matter the aesthetic.
On an edgier day, pair headphones with a beanie, leather jacket, and a band tee or get inspiration from the student-athletes and pair headphones with a puffer jacket and a pair of fresh Nikes. Pull out those colored headphones for a hip hop look and feature low rise jeans or sweatpants and a crop top. One can even create a casual spring style with an unbuttoned light shirt over a t-shirt, just add white Converse and matching headphones.
No matter which look you decide to rock, adding your favorite playlist is 2020s next best accessory.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html