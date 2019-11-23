Sneakers that sell out in seconds and hoodies with waiting lists, consumers turn to automated buying robots, that stand in online queues for the most coveted of drops. Their presence makes every release as chaotic as Black Friday.
Even if you wait countless hours, fingers on the trackpad, ready to spend, you may still find yourself empty handed.
The value of limited edition streetwear is more than monetary, it now takes time and sometimes artificial intelligence to get something truly hyped.
