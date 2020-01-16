Watching the big fashion house runway shows can often seem like peering through a door to another reality. A world where people casually sport a green plaid jumpsuit or a “Sesame Street” inspired yellow tube dress with protruding feathers. Despite these unorthodox looks, the point of these shows is really more of an art exhibit or a soft sculpture display; a place from which to draw inspiration. From these shows, however, common threads can be found that will create the looks for the upcoming season. To translate from designer brands to students here at Oregon State University, let’s take a look at the top winter trends and see how you too, can adopt these up and coming styles.
A New Cozy and Warm.
After a few Winters of puffer jackets, a new cold-weather jacket has taken the world by storm. Fleece is this Winter’s signature cuddle up couture. It fits snugly under a backpack and gives us cuddly teddy bear vibes.
Chanel even busted out a whole line of fleece pantsuits with matching hats. This trend is perfect for staying warm between those early morning classes but a matching Chanel ensemble may be a bit much for that 10 a.m. Psychology class.
Your best bet is finding a fleece jacket to throw over a sweater, hoodie or another jacket. What was so fun about seeing this fleece revolution on the runway? The bold colors; so don’t be afraid to pick up that cobalt fleece that matches your eyes.
Embrace your Wild Side
Another popular crowd-pleaser from the catwalks this season are animal prints. Snake, zebra, cheetah, and even cowskin patterns appeared on dresses, cape coats, thigh-high boots, and shoulder bags. Pulling together an outfit with animal print can be tricky and the print can seem intimidating. To try out this trend, a fuzzy leopard print coat or a pair of low heeled snakeskin boots can add that extra touch to your routine jeans and tee look; or to get that matching Tommy Hilfiger wild side, pair matching patterns throughout your outfit to create a fit that’s eye-catching yet consistent.
Skinny Jeans? Thank you, Next.
Ever since Lily James busted out those “Mama Mia” bellbottoms, we can not stop wearing flare jeans and this winter, wide-leg pants took center stage from Tommy Hilfiger to Tom Ford. In order to still show off that figure, it’s flattering on any body type to find a cut of wide-leg pants that are tighter around the hips but still keep it loose around the ankle. When shopping, look for straight leg, bootcut, or flared denim and pair it with some booties to get legs for days.
Belted...Everything!
With all these puffy fleece jackets and wide-leg pants, many designers tightened up their look with a cinched waist. We saw this in much of the Dior winter line, where an oversized jacket or cape coat was cinched in - both thin and thick belts made an appearance. To avoid feeling frumpy with an oversized look, belts can allow you to stay toasty while looking chic. One way to take this trend to the next level is by incorporating a different texture like leather or velvet belts at the waist.
