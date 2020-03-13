“It is about hair, but it’s about the fact hair is not just hair.” - Jamé Jackson, writer at The Blonde Misfit
The forced manipulation of Black and Native hair is still being used as a form of oppression in an effort to assimilate individuals from their cultural identity using eurocentric values. During this time of political divisiveness from within the confines of the social and political systems of the United States of America, we see cultural strength for Black and Native communities held in the form of hair. This shoot is a visual reflection of the excellence and resilience of Black and Native hair.
