Finding out school was cancelled, was a huge bummer. The more I thought about it, the more I came to accept it because it is for the greater good #stayhome and I realized how I could utilize the time productively.
Like honing new and old skills. Being in Corvallis, you don’t get much alone time, so isolation is something very new. In this period of quietness, it has also been peaceful. So far quarantine has been filled with self care, reflection, mini fashion shows for the roommates to pass the time and lots and lots of snacks.
