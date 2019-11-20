The rainbow nation will reteach the values and the knowledge that has been lost to our greedy history, demonstrating how to have wisdom and extra-perception, and how unity, harmony and love is the only way forward.
Peace. Love. Unity. Respect.
These are the most important values according to the rave community.
Respect for every fashion choice
Respect for every dance style
Respect for all for ms of expression
Respect for all body types
The human body generates more bio-electricity than a 120-volt battery and over 25,000 British thermal units of body heat
Now multiply that by 50,000 attendees, all dancing to a sound pressure level of about 20,000 watts of bass.
The energy at these festivals are transcendent and intense, I can only offer you a glimpse of what it means to take a trip down the rabbit hole.
Each one of us is an aspect of the infinite. If you do not feel alien, boxed in, and at the same time, in awe of its beauty, wonder, and inspired to create, you are missing the point of this temporal existence.
Raves were created to be an intentionally designed experience, the music, lighting, lasers and ambience were all fine-tuned to elicit and alter states of reality. What makes the steady rhythm of house music so distinct is the 120 beats per minute, which is actually the frequency of the fetal heart rate. This is also the same tempo believed to be used in tribal ceremonies around the world. Through communal dancing, flow toys, jewelry trading, rave attendees sought to reach group consciousness on a level they had never experienced before. To me personally, raving means individuality. It means supporting small local businesses like Shop Bglittz. It means marveling in the beauty and hysteria of my friends and artists. It means dancing and prancing with no care in the world. It means meeting amazing new people. It means family.
It’s absolutely euphoric to be part of a crowd, consciously emulating an auric glow so loud and so powerful it speaks to the soul. The rave scene stemmed from the Acid House scene of the late 1980s, in London, England. The term ‘rave’ was used to describe the avant-garde, bohemian parties of the Westminster Soho beatnik set. Rave culture in the United States is currently stereotyped with images of young adults wearing skin-tight neon outfits and leg wraps.
However, in the United Kingdom, techno fashion is categorized with fishnets, black and white static graphics, pops of color, cargo pants and chain links. As modern fashion designers crave community and exaggerated style, a connection to rave culture emerges, but perhaps they are channeling more than just neon. Fashion houses such as Prada, Miu-Miu and Balenciaga seem to embrace rave trends because they are about an altered state of mind, it creates a sense of euphoria that encourages unapologetic and groundbreaking style that may not have existed otherwise.
During the 1980s, ravers differentiated themselves from other music-based parties at the time by participating in a new sense of community not previously made before. Today, even 40 years later, the community is remains immersed in the experience and the collective spark of peace, love, unity and respect.
