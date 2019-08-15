1.) Founded by an Inspirational Indigenous Anishinaabe Woman
“Jenn Harper, founder of Cheekbone Beauty, was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario and relocated to the Niagara Region where she was raised and developed a passion for cosmetics. Jenn is happily married, with two beautiful children and still living in the Niagara Region to this day. For Jenn, makeup has become a means of expression that she feels has amazing power! When searching for a brand to support, she searched for elements like, it being produced in Canada, never being tested on animals AND giving back to the First Nations community. Once she realized what she was looking for did not exist, she set out to create it! Cheekbone Beauty was soon established as a brand for real people, that offered the latest trends and kept things simple. Through countless hours over the past two and a half years, Cheekbone Beauty was born!”
2.) Created to Empower Indigenous Youth
Cheekbone Beauty will be supporting First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada by donating 10% of profits from all purchases.
“Canadians are beautiful people and many have no idea this funding gap exists. The truth is First Nations children get 30-50% less funds for education than the rest of Canadian children. A lot has happened to the Aboriginal community in Canada. Many of us, unless we go looking for it, have no idea about some of the great injustices that have gone on and continue to exist to this day. It CAN change and it HAS to change. We need to build a bridge to a better future for all Canadians. To build that bridge, we have to address the issues and for some it will be painful, while for others, it will be uncomfortable. It will require effort and empathy from all people.”
3.) A Better Lipstick for A Better Tomorrow
“Cheekbone Beauty’s goal is always to be better today than we were yesterday, or at least keep trying! This Fall/Winter 2019 we will be launching our latest version of “Better”, a new line of super sustainable lipsticks. Our vision to lead the way for Indigenous youth is pushing us to lead by example and prioritize leaving less of an impact on the planet. This new line will use biodegradable packaging, the formulation is made with by-products and through a slow transition, we hope to achieve zero-waste by 2023.”
4.) Cheekbone Beauty is Rooted in Social Consciousness
“Cheekbone Beauty is a socially conscious, culturally agile and highly inclusive brand that believes in the power of our community.'' Two of Cheekbone Beautys’ frequently asked questions include “Do you test on animals?” and “Are your products vegan?” well here’s the answer! “Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics are never tested on animals, and yes, many of the products are vegan.”
5.) 15 Shades of Lipstick Named After 15 Warrior Women
The Warrior Women Liquid Lipstick shade names are all named after inspiring, resilient, and strong indigenous women and come in various colors from ‘MELINA’, a rosy pink nude to ‘AMBER’, a deep dark purple. Featured below are the shades ‘SHANNEN’ and ‘ROSEANNE’.
6.) The Warrior Women Liquid Lipstick Formula is Amazing
The Warrior Women Liquid Lipstick is bound to last you all day long. The formula is a rich and creamy combination, with great pigmentation. The liquid lipstick has a sweet but not overpowering scent and goes on smooth leaving a nice matte finish, with no stickiness! If you’re looking for a glossy finish, just add the Cheekbone Lip Gloss on top.
7.) The #PinkFeather Project
“Cheekbone Beauty believes that everyone needs love and gratitude in their lives! When you support Cheekbone Beauty we ship a #pinkfeather with your order to bestow our love and gratitude to you for making a positive impact that changes the lives of our Indigenous youth! When you receive the #pinkfeather, please pass it on to a person that has done something to earn your love and gratitude! Tell that person why you are giving them the feather and ask that they pass it on to someone that has also impacted their lives in a positive way! Please share your story of why you passed it on with the rest of the world! Identify those people that have shown you love and gratitude in your life and post it on social media with us @cheekbonebeauty for Twitter and Instagram or on our Cheekbone Beauty page on Facebook!”
8.) Cheekbone Beauty Offers a Variety of Products
The Warrior Women Liquid Lipstick may be one of Cheekbone Beauty’s more popular items but they have many equally as amazing products! Some of our favorites are the ‘Earth’ Cheekbone Contouring Palette, ‘Perfect Brows’ by Cheekbone, Cheekbone Lipgloss, ‘Stardust’ Highlighter, etc. Go ahead and add those to your order, you won’t regret it.
9.) Connecting Indigenous Women Through Social Media
Cheekbone Beauty constantly inspires and connects indigenous people on their social media, especially through Instagram. Sharing messages of positivity, featuring different indigenous makeup enthusiasts and artists, and keeping all of its followers in the loop of Cheekbone Beauty’s latest updates. Cheekbone Beauty has been creating a space for different indigenous artists to be featured which creates a platform for visibility, where there isn’t always one. After speaking with Sephora Canada one can infer that Sephora’s new campaign with indigenous representation was positively influenced by Cheekbone Beauty. Click here to check out the campaign video.
10.) Cheekbone Beauty Has Big Plans for the Future!
Make sure to catch the Season Premiere of CBC’s Dragon’s Den, the Canadian version of Shark Tank, on September 26th, 2019! To learn more about Cheekbone Beauty, their mission, and to stay up-to-date on the upcoming launch of their 2.0 Zero Waste Line.
*Special thanks to Cheekbone Beauty for their generous contribution for this shoot*
