This shoot is inspired by the desire to maintain a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times. We aren’t able to do much, but if anything we are still able to get dressed each day. I think that now more than ever, fashion has the ability to affect our daily mentality. I’m not getting dressed to impress anyone; I can dress up simply to make myself feel good.
Shooting a self-portraiture project for my final DAMchic spread is something that I never would have anticipated, but I found that it was a special process for me. This magazine and all of the people involved have blessed me so much throughout my college experience. I’m sad to say goodbye, but excited to see what the team continues to create.
