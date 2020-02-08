[EXPLICIT]
Have you tried adding CBD to your coffee? Have you seen it on the shelves at your grocery store? In an article written by BD’s James Fleck, the DTD crew break down what CBD is and the trend that has been created. They also discuss their [lack of] skin-care routines, how they self-care, and how self-care is gendered and capitalized.
Beaver’s Digest is celebrating Valentine’s Day with an event and a week long contest! The contest is social media based so check the links below for the full rundown.
Disclaimer: All these opinions are opinions of Madilyn, Morgan, and Noah and not of Orange Media Network as a whole!
Links:
Jess Joho; Self-Care and Gender: https://mashable.com/article/self-care-men-stigma/
Beaver’s Digest Social Media
Twitter: @BeaversDigest
Facebook: BeaversDigest
Instagram: beaversdigest
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html