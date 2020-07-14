Dixon Recreation opened its doors in early June with COVID-19-specific regulations in place to keep students and faculty safe.
Brian Hustoles, Marketing and Communications Manager, works with Recreation Sports in navigating these new adjustments.
Hustoles confirmed Dixon was only able to open its doors back up to students if the modifications implemented aligned with the Oregon State Authority and Benton County Health Department’s guidance. Students and faculty are now required to wear masks with the exception of the pool and showers, remind six feet apart and thoroughly wipe down equipment before and after usage.
Oregon State University posted an update on their website where members can look at a more in-depth explanation of regulations and new etiquette. On this page is information on the specifics of what is open and accessible and what remains closed until further notice.
Group fitness classes will continue to be held online for the time being with hopeful thinking directed towards the future.
“Recreational Sports has planned a limited schedule of on-site group fitness classes for implementation later in the summer should conditions allow and in alignment with the university’s resumption phases,” Hustoles said via email. “These classes will incorporate physical distancing and single-use equipment.”
McAlexander Fieldhouse traditionally remains open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer for bouldering, but given that Dixon’s indoor climbing center is still closed, McAlexander will most likely be closed until the fall, Houston said.
“Recreational Sports continues to provide members with free remote programs over the summer. This includes 27 Group Fitness classes a week, virtual intramural sports that include e-sports, app games and movement-based competitions and a variety of Adventure Leadership Institute programs,” Houston said via email.
A full list of remote programs and activities can be found here.
Winston Kennedy, a fourth-year PhD student majoring in Kinesiology, has been frequently utilizing the intramural fields. Despite social distancing over the last few months, Kennedy has found a variety of ways to stay in shape with gym closures.
“I started running with some friends from my kinesiology major. We are all former collegiate and semi-professional athletes so it was nice to be able to run around with people with a similar mindset when it comes to exercising,” Kennedy said via email. “My home workout tips are finding something you enjoy, start slow and easy, and try to make it a habit.”
Kennedy recommends anything from dancing, to fitness videos, running and finding a good group to stay motivated with. Looking forward, Kennedy wishes that Dixon would potentially add an Olympic lifting space.
“If they could open up a second facility, or even add an additional weight room to the field house, that would be epic,” Kennedy said via email.
Emmanuel Ughelu, a master’s student also studying kinesiology, said Dixon has maintained public health safety measures since reopening.
“Generally, I think Dixon is doing a good job with consistent cleaning and provision of masks to users. More so, some machines have been spaced out to enable social distancing. Perhaps, more spacing and hand sanitizing booths/jars could be beneficial,” Ughelu said via email.
Ughelu also found alternative ways to stay fit during social isolation, including body-weight-only workouts, resistance training, dumbbells and bands.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html