Oregon State Women's Soccer beat The Oregon Ducks 1-0 Thursday, Nov. 7. OSU senior defender Paula Leblic’s free kick secured the win for the Beavers, who ended their regular season 1-8-2 on their senior night.
OSU was evenly matched against the Oregon Ducks on Paul Lorenz Field. The Ducks came out aggressive against the Beavers, who had not won a Civil War game at home since 2017. The Beavers were determined to win the Civil War to secure the first conference win in program history. The two teams battled the entirety of the 90 minute game.
The Beavers were unable to score with sophomore forward Mckenzie Weinert pressuring Oregon keeper Katelyn Carter during her three consecutive runs at goal. Despite her clean breaks, Weinert could not weaken Oregon's defense to score.
In the 87th minute of the game, Leblic’s direct free kick curved off the goal post and landed in the back of the net, giving the Beavers the Civil War win and ending their regular season.
“It’s been a crazy ride and this is a great way to hopefully not end it yet but end the PAC,” OSU senior defender Jamie McPherson said.
The Oregon Ducks aimed 10 against the Beavers with five shots on net against the Beavers’ 14. The Ducks offense gave a chance to test out OSU sophomore keeper Bridget Skiba's skill. Oregon also outnumbered the Beavers in penalties with 13 compared to the Beavers’ nine.
The Beavers began the season with a strong start. “This was the best start we’ve had in program history,” OSU senior defender Ashleigh Fonson said. “Coming out and being 8-0 was a pretty great feeling and beating Oregon for our last game was the cherry on top.”
Oregon State’s season was better than expected. With a head coaching change after last season in Matt Kagan, the program has shown growth.
“I think we knew it was going to be better than what we had last season, but we didn't expect this. [It] just says a lot about the people here,” OSU senior goalkeeper Lindsay LaMont said.
The matchup was the 28th Civil War between these two programs. The Beavers last Civil War win was in 2017 on Paul Lorenz Field with a score of 1-0.
The NCAA Selection Show airs Monday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 P.M. and will release Oregon State's postseason future. Meanwhile, the Beavers celebrated this winning season along with recognizing their seniors who have been dedicated to the program’s growth over the last few seasons.
