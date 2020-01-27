OSU senior guard Mikayla Pivec (#0) maneuvers around UO senior guard Sabrina Ionescu (#20) at Gill Coliseum. Dribbling the behind her back, Pivec advances forward to shoot two-pointer late in the third quarter, bringing OSU into the lead 39-38.
UO junior forward Satou Sabally (#0) shoots the first two-pointer of the game at Gill Coliseum, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. This score by Sabally set the scene for the competitive matchup that would be OSU versus UO in their second Civil War game of the weekend.
OSU freshman forward Taylor Jones (#44) jumps alongside UO senior forward Ruthy Hebard during the tip-off of the OSU versus UO Civil War game at Gill Coliseum, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Jones won the tip-off, giving OSU the ball in the beginning of the first quarter.
OSU senior guard Mikayla Pivec (#0) maneuvers around UO senior guard Sabrina Ionescu (#20) at Gill Coliseum. Dribbling the behind her back, Pivec advances forward to shoot two-pointer late in the third quarter, bringing OSU into the lead 39-38.
By Ana Pearse│Orange Media Network
UO junior forward Satou Sabally (#0) shoots the first two-pointer of the game at Gill Coliseum, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. This score by Sabally set the scene for the competitive matchup that would be OSU versus UO in their second Civil War game of the weekend.
By Ana Pearse│Orange Media Network
OSU freshman forward Taylor Jones (#44) jumps alongside UO senior forward Ruthy Hebard during the tip-off of the OSU versus UO Civil War game at Gill Coliseum, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Jones won the tip-off, giving OSU the ball in the beginning of the first quarter.
By Ana Pearse│Orange Media Network
Two OSU fans root for their team late in the fourth quarter during the second Civil War matchup between OSU and UO. Gill Coliseum was overflowing with energy as Beavers fans sang the OSU fight song.
The No. 7 Oregon State Beavers fell to the No. 4 Oregon Ducks in the home matchup of the second Civil War game of the weekend. The game ended with a final score of 66-57 in favor of the Ducks at Gill Coliseum on Jan. 26.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html