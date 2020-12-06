There are 109 COVID-19 cases reported by the Benton County Health Department over the course of the past two weeks as of Dec. 2.
By Nov. 15, Benton County had a 14 day average positivity rate of 2.5% and is currently at High Risk according to the Oregon Health Authority metrics.
The week of Nov. 9-13 a total of 5 tested positive for COVID-19 according to TRACE OSU out of 720 tested. These numbers include only those who are either students, faculty or staff affiliated with Oregon State University Corvallis and Cascades campuses and the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
TRACE OSU, an initiative that also focuses on testing students, faculty, and staff from OSU, has so far administered approximately 8,101 COVID-19 tests; these tests were done in Corvallis, OSU-Cascades and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
The key difference between TRACE OSU’s numbers and those shown at the OSU’s website, is that TRACE only reports the numbers from their own project; while OSU’s website shows all the numbers provided by the Benton County Health Department.
According to Benton County, there have been 814 positive cases of COVID-19, that resulted in seven deaths, as of the time of publication.
