Prior to 2014, there had only been two collegiate wrestling programs that have reached 1,000 dual meet victories, Oklahoma State University and Iowa State University. Oregon State became the third.
OSU earned the third spot in NCAA history to reach 1,000 victories on Nov. 13, 2014, when the Oregon State Beavers defeated the Southern Oregon University Raiders with a score of 43-6.
The Beavers were coming off a strong 2013-2014 season. After finishing the dual meet season with a 12-7 record, the Beavers would pick up their second straight PAC-12 conference title, and would have three All-Americans at the 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championships with senior Scott Sakaguchi finishing fifth in the 149 lb. weight class, senior Roger Pena finishing seventh in the 157 lb. weight class and junior Taylor Meeks finishing fourth at the 197 lb. weight class.
Oregon State won 9 out of the 10 bouts on the night, scoring two pinfalls, two technical falls and four decision victories. Oregon State had six freshmen in the lineup, all of whom picked up victories for the Beavers.
At 125 lbs., OSU freshman Ronnie Bresser kicked things off by defeating SOU redshirt junior Coleman Johns, by a score of 19-3, picking up his first victory of the season and giving the Beavers a 5-0 lead over the Raiders Hawks.
At 133 lbs., OSU redshirt freshman Jack Hathaway scored a fall for the Beavers, pinning SOU freshman Devin Poppen at the 1:08 mark in the first period. This pin gave the Beavers a 11-0 lead just two bouts in.
OSU redshirt freshman Devin Reynolds saw his teammate score a fall for the Beavers and was inspired to get a fall of his own. Reynolds pinned SOU redshirt sophomore Francis Llorente in just 45 seconds at 141 lbs. Bout. Although this would be the last pinfall of the night, the Beavers were only just getting started, leading 17-0 just three matches in.
OSU redshirt freshman Abraham Rodriguez picked up the fourth bonus point victory for the Beavers, picking up a 20-5 tech fall victory over SOU sophomore Tyler Cowger at 149 lbs. This victory put the Beavers at a comfortable lead of 22-0.
At 157 lbs., OSU redshirt sophomore Joey Delgado defeated SOU redshirt senior Dalton Urrutia by a slim score of 7-5. Although Delgado did not pick up a bonus point victory, he added three points to the team score with the Beavers now leading 25-0.
OSU junior Seth Thomas clinched the 1,000th dual meet victory for the Beavers as he defeated SOU redshirt sophomore Garret Urrita by a score of 9-5 at 165 lbs. It was here when those in attendance were given signs that said “1,000” on them, as the Beavers had a 28-0 lead with just four bouts left.
The Raiders picked up their first and only victory of the night at 174 lbs. Although OSU senior Joe Latham had the 5-2 lead against three-time defending SOU’s redshirt senior and NAIA champion Brock Gutches, Gutches caught Latham on his back and pinned him. Gutches stopped the shutout and put up six team points for Southern Oregon, making the score 28-6.
At 184 lbs. and as a returning PAC-12 champion and All-American, OSU senior Taylor Meeks dominated his opponent SOU junior Ryan McWatters, picking up the tech fall victory for the Beavers and proving to the conference and the nation how much of a threat he is.
At 197 lbs., although OSU redshirt freshman Cody Crawford led 6-0 heading into the third period, SOU redshirt senior Taylor Johnson medically forfeited the match, giving Crawford the victory and securing the win for the Beavers with a 39-6 lead.
Lastly, at heavyweight, OSU redshirt freshman Nate Keeve won his match against SOU senior Clayton Burtis by a score of 10-1, adding four points to the team score, and helping the Beavers win their season opener by a score of 43-6.
This dual meet victory was also OSU Wrestling head coach Jim Zalesky’s 100th career victory at Oregon State. Zalesky had positive remarks about reaching the milestone of 1,000 wins.
“It means a lot,” Zalesky said. “There are only two other programs that have done it so far, so to be part of it is special. A lot of our alumni came back to watch. It just means there’s a lot of history.”
