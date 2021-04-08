Wayne Tinkle, head coach of the Beavers Men’s Basketball Team, was up for a three-year extension at the end of this season and was granted another year bonus on top of his contract, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced April 5.
Tinkle’s recent extension is due in part to the success of the 2021 team in the postseason. The 20-13 record is the first time since 2012, and just the second time since 1990, that Oregon State Men’s Basketball team won 20 or more games in a season. The 2011-12 team finished 21-15 with two wins in the College Basketball Invitational.
This deal will take Tinkle into the 2026-27 season as head coach. With this being Tinkle’s first season making the NCAA Tournament, as well as the first time in history the Beavers have won the PAC-12 Tournament, Oregon State will hope that four more years of Tinkle at the helm will bring about more historic success.
A day after Tinkle’s extension, the AP Coaches Poll with the Oregon State Beavers ranked 20th in the nation, the first time cracking the top 25 since the 1990 season.
Tinkle will hope to parlay the recent success into future wins and regular appearances in the AP Poll when the 2022 men’s basketball season begins next November.
