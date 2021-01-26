The day came to a standstill when an unexpected bout of snow began falling Tuesday morning, causing a Winter Weather Advisory to be issued within the bounds of Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State University sent out an email advising students and faculty against travel until at least 5 p.m.
“Road conditions are reported to be slippery, especially on packed snow,” the email read.
While no accidents of road closures have been reported within the city limits, TripCheck from the Oregon Department of Transportations will provide real-time updates of road conditions.
Updates will be made as the story progresses.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html